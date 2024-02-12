EntertainmentJoe Biden Fox News2024 election

Desi Lydic Goes Full (Mocking) MAGA Over Right's Latest Freakout

"The Daily Show" correspondent tackled the Taylor Swift conspiracy theories with her new "Foxsplains" bit.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Desi Lydic reprised her “Foxsplains” segment ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl to mock the conspiracy theory that’s spread among right-wingers about pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Baseless claims in recent weeks argue the singer is a Democratic operative who is somehow working to reelect President Joe Biden, with her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce being key to returning Biden to the White House over potential GOP rival Donald Trump in November.

“I’ve been watching Fox News for 1,989 hours straight and I’m ready to Foxsplain the most dangerous Taylor in America since the guy who made [former President Barack] Obama’s tan suit,” Lydic began the spoof bit released online.

Lydic’s parody ultra-MAGA alter-ego then “blows the lid off” the entire operation ― but it only leads to multiple self-owns.

Watch the video here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot