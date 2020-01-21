Sacramento Bee Slams Devin Nunes In Scathing Editorial

The Sacramento Bee editorial board on Monday delivered a blistering critique of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), declaring in an editorial that voters in his congressional district “deserve better.”

The newspaper’s board dissected new “explosive allegations” that Nunes ― the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee ― “and his staff contacted shadowy Ukrainian figures in an effort to betray American democracy.”

“Text messages released by the House Intelligence Committee last week reveal that a top Nunes aide named Derek Harvey – who on Trump’s National Security Council before he joined Nunes’ staff – sought direct contact with Ukrainian officials in an effort to smear former Vice President Joe Biden,” the editorial explained.

The editorial said Nunes “knew the Ukraine allegations were true because his office was involved in the same plot. But he used his position in Congress as a platform to spread lies and mislead the public” by continually defending President Donald Trump, who the House last month impeached over the scandal.

“Regardless of whether you lean Democratic or Republican, here’s an undeniable fact: Nunes lied,” the board wrote. “He lied to the American people and to his own constituents about the Ukraine allegations, dismissing them although he knew they were true.”

“Devin Nunes has betrayed the truth, betrayed the trust of voters and, quite possibly, betrayed our country,” the editorial concluded. “We don’t know exactly where this new evidence will lead, or what fate has in store for Nunes, but we do know this: The people of California’s 22nd congressional district deserve better.”