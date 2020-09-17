Betsy DeVos's Former Chief Of Staff Joins Anti-Trump Group

The Washington Post via Getty Images A former aide to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, shown here at a 2018 White House event with President Donald Trump, has joined a group that opposes the president's reelection.

The former chief of staff to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos joined an anti-Donald Trump group being led by former White House officials.

Josh Venable, who worked for DeVos from 2017 to 2018, joined the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (REPAIR) as an adviser, Politico reported Thursday.

REPAIR is made up of current and former administration officials, according to the group’s founders, Miles Taylor and Elizabeth Neumann, who both previously served in the Department of Homeland Security.

The intention of REPAIR, which formed in late August, is to act as a “cleanup crew for the Republican Party,” Taylor told ABC News last month.

Taylor, a longtime Republican, served in the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019. Last month, he officially endorsed Joe Biden for president in an op-ed in The Washington Post. Neumann left her post as assistant secretary of counterterrorism and threat prevention in the Department of Homeland Security in April after three years.

Olivia Troye, a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence, is also a member of REPAIR, according to Politico. Troye was Pence’s homeland security, counterterrorism and coronavirus adviser and also served on the White House’s coronavirus task force.

In an interview with the Post, Troye announced that she was voting for Biden in response to what she described as President Donald Trump’s failed leadership.

“The president’s rhetoric and his own attacks against people in his administration trying to do the work, as well as the promulgation of false narratives and incorrect information of the virus, have made this ongoing response a failure,” Troye said.

NEW: Testimonial ad from Trump's Former DHS Chief of Staff @MilesTaylorUSA, declaring his support for Joe Biden and describing Trump's presidency as "terrifying" and "actively doing damage to our security."



WATCH & go to https://t.co/Nz2NiSCquN for more. pic.twitter.com/iChqOdIIew — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) August 17, 2020

In his op-ed, Taylor described Trump as a “dangerous” figure whose policies had “damning results” for national security. He also blamed Trump for bungling the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and for “stoking hatred and division” in the country.

“It is more than a little ironic that Trump is campaigning for a second term as a law-and-order president,” Taylor wrote. “His first term has been dangerously chaotic. Four more years of this are unthinkable.”

Taylor told NBC News in August that there were two senior officials in the Trump administration who were joining the group who were remaining anonymous, “at least at the outset.”