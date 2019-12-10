Don Lemon Exposes How Republicans Are Using Impeachment To ‘Gaslight’ America

CNN’s Don Lemon dissected the impeachment hearings to show how Republican lawmakers, right-wing media and GOP witnesses are working to “gaslight” Americans in their defense of President Donald Trump.

Lemon pointed to an outburst on Monday by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who interrupted the proceedings to accuse House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) of trying to “overturn the results of an election with unelected people giving testimony.”

Lemon wasn’t impressed by the attempt to derail the hearing.

“He likes the attention doesn’t he?” he said. “So obvious. That sad display ― and that’s what it is, a sad display― is what you do when you don’t have the facts on your side.”

Then, he went through the hearings to show GOP “gaslighting” including distortions and outright lies by Trump and his defenders as they try “to confuse the American public” on the issues at hand.

See his full takedown below:

.@DonLemon: Pres. Trump and Republicans are gaslighting about the impeachment proceedings and the DOJ report on the Russia investigation. #DonsTake pic.twitter.com/Zcjv88Q7gc — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) December 10, 2019