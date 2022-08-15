What a difference six years makes.
Although Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort was recently searched by FBI agents looking for classified documents, including secrets related to nuclear weapons, that he took from the White House, he once had a stronger appreciation of national security.
Or so he says.
A resurfaced clip from August 2016 shows Trump as a presidential candidate vowing to make enforcing laws around classified information a priority.
“In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information,” he said in a clip rediscovered by CNN journalist Andrew Kaczynski.
Considering that Trump was reportedly keeping boxes of top-secret documents he took in a storage room at Mar-a-Lago and dubiously claimed his “standing order” automatically “declassified” anything he took out of the White House, it’s no wonder that many Twitter users had thoughts.
And, of course, some commented using the three snarkiest words on social media: “this aged well.”