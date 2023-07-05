Trump Shares Crude Biden Meme In Series Of Unhinged Holiday Rants

Donald Trump spent a chunk of his Independence Day on his social media website, where he ranted about his poll numbers, shared praised about himself, spouted election conspiracies and griped about the lack of hats for President Joe Biden.

The former president also shared a crude meme from one of his Truth Social platform’s conspiracy theorists that featured a flag saying “Fuck Biden and fuck you for voting for him.”

Advertisement

“81 million votes and I’ve never seen a pro Biden hat, shirt or flag in my life,” the meme said.

Trump shared it and added: “True: No Biden hats anywhere. Never seen one!”

Donald Trump Truth Social Truth Social

Donald Trump Truth Social Truth Social

The former president was indicted on 37 counts related to allegedly keeping classified documents after leaving the White House and obstructing government efforts to get them back.

He could also face additional charges related to his role in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

As a result, he also spent part of the holiday lashing out at special counsel Jack Smith, who he called “deranged,” and Attorney General Merrick Garland, among others:

Donald Trump Truth Social Truth Social

Then, to cap off the Fourth of July holiday, he shared a fantasy image of himself cosplaying as George Washington:

Donald Trump Truth Social Truth Social

Biden, for his part, offered some more traditional holiday messages such as this:

Jill and I were honored to celebrate this Independence Day with our military families who represent a link in a chain of honor that stretches back to our founding days.



Unbreaking and unbending. pic.twitter.com/MnB506g2AX — President Biden (@POTUS) July 5, 2023