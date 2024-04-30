EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallon

Trump's Courtroom Complaint Earns An Ice-Cold Zinger From Jimmy Fallon

The president griped during his hush money trial that it was "freezing" in the courtroom.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Assignment Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Donald Trump might’ve been cold in the courtroom, but that didn’t stop Jimmy Fallon from delivering a burn.

On “The Tonight Show” Monday, the comedian recapped some of the events from the former president’s hush money trial, which is in its third week.

Earlier this month, Trump complained that it was chilly in the Manhattan courtroom, telling reporters, “I’m sitting here for days now, from morning til night, in that freezing room, freezing, everybody was freezing in there.”

“Apparently former President Trump has been complaining during his hush money trial that the courtroom is too cold,” Fallon said.

“And Stormy Daniels is like, ‘Your honor, I’ve heard that excuse before.’”

“But it’s not just the temperature. Trump’s also upset because while the court is in session, you can only drink water. I guess that’s tough for a guy who usually hydrates with McRib sauce,” he added.

Trump is charged with falsifying business records to cover up a 2016 hush money payment to Daniels, a porn star who claims she had an affair with him in 2006.

Watch Fallon’s roast below.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot