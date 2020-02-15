Social media users got revved up over President Donald Trump’s reported plan to take a lap in the presidential limousine ahead of the Daytona 500 on Sunday.
Fox News’ chief White House correspondent John Roberts broke the news on Friday, tweeting that Trump’s ride (presumably as a passenger) around the Daytona International Speedway track in the vehicle nicknamed “The Beast” was “not 100%” confirmed, but “that is the plan at the moment.”
Trump will also serve as grand marshal of the NASCAR Cup Series season opener, reported Fox Business.
Twitter users inevitably had a variety of thoughts about the plan:
