Trump Does A Complete 180 Over His Potential New York Indictment

Trump has railed about the investigation in recent days and, according to Axios, made the suggestion while on his plane with reporters following his Waco, Texas rally on Saturday.

Advertisement

The claim arrived on the same night that Bragg referred to the case as an “ongoing matter.”

“I think they’ve already dropped the case,” Trump said.

“It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Trump’s posts on his Truth Social platform on Sunday and into Monday revealed that he remains invested in news surrounding the case.

The former president, in one post, claimed the DA’s office “have” no case before another post where he indicated that the Department of Justice was running the local prosecution.

Advertisement