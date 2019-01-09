President Donald Trump became a laughingstock on Twitter with yet another embarrassing typo on Wednesday morning.
This time, Trump twice wrote “forrest” instead of “forest” in a rant about the management of the wildfires that spread across California late last year:
He later deleted the post and replaced it with this one, which corrects the misspellings:
Trump’s gaffe was inevitably picked up by Twitter users, who responded with clips of the hit 1994 movie “Forrest Gump” starring Tom Hanks.
This story has been updated to note that Trump reposted his tweet with the misspellings fixed.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter