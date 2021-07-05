Donald Trump Jr. Gets The Bird Over July 4 Meme Of His Dad

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a meme on Sunday that showed his dad, former President Donald Trump, holding a rifle and riding an eagle over Mount Rushmore — and Twitter users were quick to criticize it.

“Rolling into Fourth of July BBQ like a boss,” Trump Jr. wrote alongside the image, which also shows the presidents of Mount Rushmore wearing massive “Make America Great Again” caps.

Last Fourth of July, Trump spoke at Mount Rushmore and mused that one day his face could be carved in stone alongside George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

The timing was odd for such a gloating image. The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were charged last week with 15 felony counts, including those related to tax fraud, grand larceny and conspiracy.

Twitter critics replied to Trump Jr., saying they had a very different view of the former president on Independence Day.

I'm old enough to remember that eagles don't seem to fond of your father and he is terrified of them... pic.twitter.com/DELnyjyqOQ — ʟɪᴛᴛʟᴇ ʟʟᴀᴍᴀ 👀 (@xLittleLlama) July 4, 2021

More like this pic.twitter.com/NwU6poCUjN — Julie Goldstein (@1007julie) July 4, 2021

“I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.” pic.twitter.com/bFGe2F4Hwv — Marie - ᴄʟᴇᴀɴ ᴜᴘ ʏᴏᴜʀ ᴍᴇꜱꜱ, ᴋᴇᴠɪɴ (@AuCaDoMom) July 4, 2021

