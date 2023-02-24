What's Hot

Alex Murdaugh Testifies That He Lied About Whereabouts During Wife's, Son’s Killings

Paris Hilton Reveals Baby’s Name — And It’s The Name Of A City Just Like Mom

Florida Students Stage Walkout Over DeSantis' Anti-Trans, Anti-Diversity Policies

Video Footage Released Of Police Fatally Shooting Black Teen In Mississippi

Paris Hilton Says Her Mom Didn't Know About Her Son Until He Was Over A Week Old

Florida Woman Seeks Jail Release On Behalf Of Illegally Detained Fetus

China Calls For Russia-Ukraine Cease-Fire, Peace Talks

First GOP Presidential Primary Debate Announced

Pink Reveals Madonna Wanted Her For Iconic VMA Kiss But 'Doesn't Like' Her Now

Amanda Seyfriend Recalls Who Almost Played Karen In 'Mean Girls' Instead Of Her

An Experiment In Colorado Will Put Doomsday Fears To The Test

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years For Rape, Sexual Assault

Politicsdonald trump jrKyle Rittenhouse

Donald Trump Jr.’s Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse Goes South In A Hurry

The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump Jr. and Kyle Rittenhouse kicked off with a baseless claim on the Trump scion’s “Triggered” podcast on Thursday.

Rittenhouse in 2021 was found not guilty of homicide after killing two unarmed racial justice protesters in Wisconsin in 2020. He argued self-defense.

Talking with Trump Jr., Rittenhouse said the case had been “scary” because, without offering any evidence, he’d been “up against these George Soros-funded prosecutors.”

“Was that what was going on?” asked the eldest son of former President Donald Trump. “Were these guys getting some sort of backhanded donations?”

“I guarantee it,” Rittenhouse confidently responded.

Then he immediately backtracked, saying: “I don’t know for sure, I don’t know for 100 percent fact. But I guarantee. I’m sure of it.”

Watch the clip here:

Trump Jr. has long been a fan of Rittenhouse, who since his acquittal has met with ex-President Trump and the GOP House caucus.

The Trump Organization businessman-turned-podcast host also encouraged followers to sign a card of support to send to Rittenhouse, alongside an AR-15 rifle, and shared online am edited image of his father awarding a medal to him.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community