Australia is trying to write off Donald Trump Jr.

A petition to prevent former president Donald Trump’s eldest son from visiting in July has collected more than 17,000 signatures.

Its message is loud and clear: the younger Trump and his far-right rhetoric aren’t welcomed by some critics down under.

“Donald Trump Jr is a “bigoted person who should not be allowed to enter Australia for the purpose of earning himself and possibly his father any “Campaign Contributions,” Kris Eriksen wrote on the Change.org page he started. “Ban him from this country.”

Trump will reportedly air right-wing grievances during a July 9-11 tour in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

“It’s clear the same disease of woke identity politics and cancel culture that’s crippled the U.S. has clearly taken hold there,” he told an Australian news agency, later adding, “It is the biggest existential threat we face in the West and is literally the decay of Western society.”

The tour is presented by the right-wing group Turning Point Australia, which says Trump has “captured the imagination of conservatives from around the world.” Tickets priced at $89 were available for the Sydney stop.

Petitioners wrote some powerful reasons for putting their name to an attempt to ban Trump:

“Donald Trump Jr. supported an insurrection.” “We’ve got enough nut jobs in Australia.” “I have a Transgender son, not only am I sick to death of the right wing ideology I also quite frankly fear for my child’s life.” “Promoters of hate speech should not have any airtime in this country.” “I don’t want him or his bigoted cronies being a magnet for far right and neo-nazis.”