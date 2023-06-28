Trump's New 2-Word Description Of Himself Leaves Critics Flummoxed

Donald Trump, who once claimed to be a “very stable genius,” came up with a new phrase to describe himself ― and his critics can’t get over it.

Speaking in New Hampshire on Tuesday, the former president declared that he was a “legitimate person.”

Trump was asked about the newly revealed audio in which he admits to having classified documents in his possession after leaving the White House, an issue at the heart of the 37-count indictment against him in federal court.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes laughed as he tried to sum up Trump’s 12-point attempt to refute those allegations.

“Save it for the judge, buddy!” Hayes said:

.@chrislhayes: "You'd think this would be a pretty open and shut case at this point, but today the indicted ex-president offered a 12-point refutation of the recording." pic.twitter.com/YrVsD5iEPc — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) June 28, 2023

But it was Trump’s comments at the end of the clip that took off online.

“I don’t do things wrong, I do things right,” he said. “I’m a legitimate person.”

His critics broke out the covfefe on Twitter:

My latest favorite quote: "I don’t do things wrong. I do things right. I’m a legitimate person."



https://t.co/gPAGsaEVVs — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 27, 2023

If you have to SAY you’re a “legitimate person”…pic.twitter.com/xkAD9fSJlJ — Jo🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) June 28, 2023

gripping my sink and staring into the mirror: "i don't do things wrong. i do things right. i am a legitimate person." https://t.co/j2FAvOD9mJ — nicole haley (@real_nikkihaley) June 27, 2023

“I don’t do things wrong. I do things right. I’m a legitimate person.”



😂😂😂 bro, what? https://t.co/gWr7Hze3pD — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 28, 2023

I don’t know what “I’m a legitimate person” is supposed to mean but I’m now convinced that Trump is somehow not a person. https://t.co/Xo8PFxLm0Q — Damned Therapist (@DamnedTherapist) June 27, 2023

"I am a legitimate person" you know, what legitimate people say https://t.co/NE2ap4a7O6 — Comic Art Crimes (@NewsprintMafia) June 28, 2023

