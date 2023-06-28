Trump's New 2-Word Description Of Himself Leaves Critics Flummoxed

Donald Trump, who once claimed to be a “very stable genius,” came up with a new phrase to describe himself ― and his critics can’t get over it.
Speaking in New Hampshire on Tuesday, the former president declared that he was a “legitimate person.”
Trump was asked about the newly revealed audio in which he admits to having classified documents in his possession after leaving the White House, an issue at the heart of the 37-count indictment against him in federal court.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes laughed as he tried to sum up Trump’s 12-point attempt to refute those allegations.
“Save it for the judge, buddy!” Hayes said:
But it was Trump’s comments at the end of the clip that took off online.
“I don’t do things wrong, I do things right,” he said. “I’m a legitimate person.”
His critics broke out the covfefe on Twitter: