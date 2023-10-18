Donald Trump Shares Link Revealing Letitia James' Address While Raging Against Her

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a link listing the home address of New York Attorney General Letitia James while accusing her of committing a “miscarriage of justice.”

Trump’s smearing of James, the prosecutor behind his ongoing financial fraud trial, is nothing new. But his Truth Social link to a Substack post by far-right journalist Laura Loomer reportedly might raise a few issues.

In an attempted gotcha piece on James’ purchase of a home in Brooklyn, New York, Loomer posted documents that list the property’s address, information that would normally be redacted to protect the subject. In June, James said she had received death threats as she pursued the case against Trump, currently the Republican presidential front-runner for 2024.

Judge Arthur Engoron specified that Trump was not to attack court staff after he mocked a photo of a law clerk with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). “While James is not a staffer, she is central to the indictment,” The Daily Beast notes.

The anti-Trump outlet Meidas Touch called attention to the apparent doxxing. The site called on Engoron “to expand his gag order to protect NY AG Letitia James.”

Doxxing, or the release of someone’s personal information with malicious intent, is generally not considered illegal if the information is publicly available, according to U.S. News & World Report. In this case, the information about James’ address could already be accessed by the public, independently of Loomer’s post.

But people who engage in doxxing can potentially face accusations of stalking and intimidation, depending on the forum. For instance, X, formerly Twitter, says on its policy page: “We may take action against home addresses being shared, even if they are publicly available, due to the potential for physical harm.”

James’ office did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Trump returned to the non-jury civil trial Wednesday and made a whopper of a claim related to charges that he overvalued properties: He called his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate “the most expensive house probably in the world.”