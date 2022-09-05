Donald Trump Offers To Help Nemesis CNN In World-Turns-Upside-Down Moment

Donald Trump cozied up to nemesis CNN Sunday in an offer to make the news network a “gold mine.”

“If ‘low ratings’ CNN ever went Conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them to do so!” the former president wrote on his sputtering Truth Social platform, according to the Daily Beast.

Trump has persistently labeled CNN’s critical coverage of him as “fake news” and recently threatened to sue the network over its use of “The Big Lie” to describe Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

Perhaps he felt emboldened by billionaire Warner Bros. Discovery shareholder John Malone’s admission that he wants the network to be “more centrist” amid looming changes under CNN CEO Chris Licht. The network recently axed Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” after three decades on the air while announcing his departure.

Whether Trump’s apparent olive branch remains extended is anyone’s guess.

Fox News, Trump’s mostly supportive mouthpiece, drew his ire on Truth Social Sunday.

“Wow! Fox News is really pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda,” he wrote, per Newsweek. “Gets worse every single day. So many Dems interviewed with only softball questions, then Republican counterparts get creamed.”

He targeted former President George W. Bush’s adviser Karl Rove, who admonished Trump on Fox News for his handling of classified documents after the FBI’s seizure of them.

“RINO Karl Rove is unwatchable, very negative, and on all the time ― has a big record of losing!” Trump wrote.

