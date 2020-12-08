Donald Trump Jr.’s Wail About ‘Tyranny’ Gets Flipped Back On Him

Donald Trump Jr. whined on Twitter about “tyranny” in the United States and many folks thought it was somewhat of a self-own.
Donald Trump’s eldest son continued with his own efforts to overturn the 2020 election ― which was won by President-elect Joe Biden, despite the reality-defying legal challenges of the outgoing president ― with this post on Monday:
Twitter users hit back to say the president, who refuses to concede the election which he falsely claimed he has actually won, is the tyrant.
“Oh pot meet kettle,” one person responded to Trump Jr.
Added another: “I know right? So glad to see you are finally coming to that realization. Welcome to the resistance.”
