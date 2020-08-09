Trump Ignores Reporter's Challenge On False Claim He Passed Vet Choice Health Law

President Donald Trump flat-out ignored a reporter’s challenge Saturday to his often-repeated false claim that he was responsible for passing the Veterans Choice health care law.

He then ended his press conference and walked out.

Trump yet again took credit for the law at his press conference at his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey on Saturday. “They’ve been trying to get that passed for decades and decades and decades, and no president’s ever been able to do it, and we got it done,” he said.

He was called out on the false claim by CBS News reporter Paula Reid.

“Why you do keep saying that you passed Veterans Choice? It was passed in 2014.” Reid asked Trump after he pointed at her to ask a question. When he apparently tried to cut her off, she persisted: “It’s a false statement, sir.”

Trump responded: “Okay, thank you very much, everybody.” He abruptly ended the press conference and walked away from the lectern.

Reid gained instant praise on Twitter.

Thank you Paula Reid. It’s reporters like you, Yamiche Alcindor, Kaitlan Collins and Weijia Jiang that we need during these insanely trashy and trying times. Keep challenging lies.pic.twitter.com/keluoP89Yo — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 8, 2020

"That is a false statement, sir." ~ Paula Reid, to Trump.



Really nice to hear a reporter fact-check the untruthful president in real time, in front of an audience of his richest 'friends' and donors. — Annie Gabston-Howell- (@AnnieGabstonH) August 9, 2020

Here it is!! Our hero, Paula Reid! pic.twitter.com/hpb29BG1EL — Jarett (@flopp2024) August 8, 2020

REMINDER: The guy who is trying to defund Social Security and Medicare with his Payroll Tax "executive order" had NOTHING TO DO with Veterans Choice, as Paula Reid pointed out.



🚨It was President Obama and Joe Biden, in 2014.🚨



TELL YOUR FRIENDS. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 8, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!