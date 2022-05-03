I’ve had the 1.7-liter one-touch electric kettle in black since fall, and cannot imagine my life without it. Having grown up with an old-school metal stovetop kettle that would blast an ear-bursting pressure scream when it was ready, I can’t express how much I appreciate a sleek and quiet device. It heats up water fast and keeps it warm for up to an hour, so I can still be assured a fresh cup even when I’m doing 70 things at the same time and forget I put water on.
The digital screen lets me see what temperature my water is at, and the different pre-set options let me select for white, green and/or oolong tea or just a basic boil. I have a super tiny kitchen, so I need to be selective with what takes up space, and this electric kettle proves its worth every day. It’s super easy to clean, not fussy and works really well through heavy use.
Like the kettle, the rest of the collection is super sleek and user-friendly. The neutral tones, gold hardware and sleek appliance designs are an instant upgrade for any kitchen. We’ve rounded up the 13 must-haves from this collection.
