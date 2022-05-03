Shopping
What To Buy From Drew Barrymore's 'Beautiful' Walmart Kitchen Line

We're talking sleek and modern touch-screen air fryers, electric kettles, slow cookers and blenders that will upgrade your kitchen.

Actress Drew Barrymore with her <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fc%2Fbrand%2Fbeautiful&subId1=drewbarrymorewalmart-griffinwynne-050222-626fe811e4b04a9ff89e40c8" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="new kitchen collection, Beautiful, exclusively sold at Walmart" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="626fe811e4b04a9ff89e40c8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fc%2Fbrand%2Fbeautiful&subId1=drewbarrymorewalmart-griffinwynne-050222-626fe811e4b04a9ff89e40c8" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">new kitchen collection, Beautiful, exclusively sold at Walmart</a>.
Walmart
From starring in “E.T.” at 6 years old to hosting her own morning talk show, it seems Drew Barrymore can do anything. Folks who love Flower beauty, Barrymore’s line of cruelty-free cosmetics, already know the star’s ability to create versatile, stylish and affordable brands with some of the best packaging and product design on the market.

Yet even Barrymore stans may be surprised with the quality and look of Barrymore’s kitchen appliance line. Aptly named Beautiful, and exclusively sold at Walmart, the line carries simple and sleek kitchen gadgets ranging from larger appliances like 9-quart air fryers and electric griddles to trendy heart-shaped cast irons and multi-use hand blenders, all at a lower price point than many other kitchen appliance brands.

In a short video describing Beautiful, Barrymore said she wanted to bring her love of contemporary design into the world of kitchen appliances.

“Sometimes, we go kind of ’50s or girly in the kitchen, and I wanted to do something that felt more modern, and really be sleek,” she said. “Everything should be touch and digital. I wanted everything to be as streamlined as possible.”

And streamlined it is. Every appliance has a digital display with touch screen options that light up at the press of a finger. They also all come with gold detailing and available in five matte color options: black, steel blue, muted mint green, dark gray and a slightly off-white. While you may want the whole line for yourself, Beautiful appliances also make for great housewarming or wedding presents.

I’ve had the 1.7-liter one-touch electric kettle in black since fall, and cannot imagine my life without it. Having grown up with an old-school metal stovetop kettle that would blast an ear-bursting pressure scream when it was ready, I can’t express how much I appreciate a sleek and quiet device. It heats up water fast and keeps it warm for up to an hour, so I can still be assured a fresh cup even when I’m doing 70 things at the same time and forget I put water on.

The digital screen lets me see what temperature my water is at, and the different pre-set options let me select for white, green and/or oolong tea or just a basic boil. I have a super tiny kitchen, so I need to be selective with what takes up space, and this electric kettle proves its worth every day. It’s super easy to clean, not fussy and works really well through heavy use.

Like the kettle, the rest of the collection is super sleek and user-friendly. The neutral tones, gold hardware and sleek appliance designs are an instant upgrade for any kitchen. We’ve rounded up the 13 must-haves from this collection.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A 14-cup programmable coffee maker
Upgrade your morning routine with this super chic 14-cup coffee pot. It has a replaceable charcoal water filter, a four-hour "keep warm" mode, a pause feature so you can pour a cup before the whole pot is brewed and an adjustable automatic shut-off feature to keep you safe. You can program the pot for up to 24 hours before, and make smaller batches of coffee (1-4 cups) with a special setting.
$59 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A 6-quart air fryer
Hop on the air fryer train with this 6-quart super stylish air fryer. It can air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate up to 5 pounds of food at a time and has an automatic shutoff feature to keep you extra safe.
$69+ at Walmart
3
Walmart
A 2-quart heart-shaped Dutch oven
For a whimsical addition to any kitchen, this light pink, heart-shaped enameled cast iron Dutch oven is a must. It's oven-safe up to 500 degrees and can work on all stovetops. This is a special edition piece, and the only piece in the collection that doesn't come in all five colors.
$44.97 at Walmart
4
Walmart
An extra-large griddle
Calling all breakfast lovers, burger aficionados and grilled cheese masters: This 12-by-22-inch griddle has a removable heat control that keeps the surface at your ideal temp between 200 and 400 degrees, and its super-slim shape makes it easy to store.
$49.96+ at Walmart
5
Walmart
A 6-slice air fryer toaster oven
Toast, cook, bake, broil, slow cook, air fry, reheat, roast and dehydrate with this magical mixture of air fryer and toaster over. It holds six slices of bread lying flat and has a 90-minute "keep warm" mode so dinner is hot for all different schedules.
$127+ at Walmart
6
Walmart
An 8-quart slow cooker
This isn't your grandmama's slow cooker. With a super minimalist design and a sleek, gold-detailed dial, this slow cooker has three heat settings (low, medium and high) and a lid with handle, making it the perfect slow cooker for parties and potlucks.
$44.96+ at Walmart
7
Walmart
A 6-quart enamel dutch oven
As versatile as it is aesthetically pleasing, this 6-quart enameled Dutch oven works on all stovetops and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees. Better yet, you don't have to pre-season it.
$62.59+ at Walmart
8
Walmart
A one-touch electric kettle
This one-touch electric kettle doens't just look great, it also works like a dream. With four different preset temperatures for various teas and coffee, it boils 7 cups of water in fewer than 7 minutes. It has a 60-minute "keep warm" mode to maintain your hot water on a busy morning and an auto shut-off to keep you safe.
$36.96+ at Walmart
9
Walmart
A 2-speed hand blender and whisk set
If you love sauces, salsas, creams and dips but hate doing dishes, this is for you. Blend, chop, whisk and stir into larger pots and pans or the included cup chopper and measuring cup. The extra-long 5-foot cord lets you move around the whole kitchen.
$29.96 at Walmart
10
Walmart
A 9-quart split cook air fryer
If you thought an air fryer couldn't get more versatile, think again. This 9-quart split-bucket air fryer lets you program two different cook styles and temperatures at the same time, helping you air fry, roast, reheat, dehydrate, bake and broil with ease. You can also pull out the divider to cook larger foods like 5 pounds of sweet potato fries or a 10-pound turkey.
$139+ at Walmart
11
Walmart
A blender
With seven settings and a 6-cup capacity, say hello to your new summer best friend. This high-performance blender liquifies, purees, crushes ice, blends and has a 60-second auto-clean function. And for extra ease, the blade and pitcher are dishwasher-safe.
$55 at Walmart
12
Walmart
A 6-speed hand mixer
Beat, whip and mix everything from whipped cream to bread dough with this versatile hand mixer. It comes with two chrome beaters, two chrome dough hooks, a stainless steel whisk attachment and a little storage case to keep you extra organized.
$29.96+ at Walmart
13
Walmart
A tilt-head stand mixer
A fraction of the price of other stand mixers, with all the style and function, the tilt-head stand mixer holds 5.3 quarts and runs at 12 different speeds. It comes with dishwasher-friendly accessories including a flat beater, dough hook, stainless steel whisk and splash shield.
$129+ at Walmart
14
Walmart
A 2-slice toaster
Finally, a sleek toaster with no nobs or dials. This digital screen toaster has extra-wide slots that self-adjust to fit a variety of bread and bagels. It has a gluten-free setting that toasts at a lower temp for longer, ensuring your GF breakfast doesn't burn or crumble, and has specific options for toasting bagels and frozen bread.
$29.96+ at Walmart
Grilling Accessories That Make Cookouts And Barbecues Way Easier

