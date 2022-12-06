'You People' Teaser Shows Awkward Lunch With Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy And Nia Long

A teaser for a new Netflix comedy by Kenya Barris titled “You People” was released on Monday.

The clip features some of the movie’s star-studded cast, such as Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. Hill’s character is seen desperately trying to impress Murphy and Long, who plays the parents of his girlfriend (Lauren London), whom he wants to marry.

The three engage in a cringe-y conversation about race, culture and relationships, with Murphy grilling Hill at one point, saying:

“So, do you hang out in the hood all the time, or do you just come up here for our food and women?”

From Left: David Duchovny, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long on the set of Netflix comedy "You People." Parrish Lewis/Netflix

“You People,” which also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny, will show the characters “confronting societal expectations and generational differences,” according to a description of the film. The comedy is set to release on the streaming service on Jan. 27.

The comedy is Barris’ film directorial debut. The “Black-ish” creator also co-wrote the movie with Hill, according to The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Barris celebrated the release of the teaser in a Twitter post on Monday.

“New Teaser Alert!!!” he wrote. “So pumped to share a small bit of something I poured a lot of love into!!”