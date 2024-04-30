ShoppingBeautyAmazonhome

The Incredible Products On Amazon That Reviewers Have Called 'Effective'

Just a list of cleaners that really work, skin care that actually makes a difference and other products that do what they say.
A rocking foot stretcher to help with plantar fasciitis pain, First Aid Beauty's bump-erasing skin scrub and a hair-catching drain cover.
While it’s not always possible to know how well something will perform before you spend your hard-earned dollars on it, you can consider the experiences of others.

Whether it’s skin care serum that will actually reduce the appearance of fine lines, a gadget that can offer pain relief or a carpet cleaner that will actually eliminate stains, it would appear that everyone’s after efficacy.

To assemble a collection of some of the most effective products available on Amazon, we called upon reviews and even our own experiences. Up ahead, read exactly why people say these goods really work and why they might for you too.

1
Amazon
A migraine-relief ice cap
This gentle compression cap with over 27,550 5-star ratings offers 360-degree cooling to help reduce facial tension, headaches and migraine symptoms. It's filled with a soft coldness-retaining gel and only needs to be in the freezer for two hours before each use.

Promising Amazon review: "I would not have guessed this would be so effective for stopping my headaches in their tracks but it really does. As soon as I have a headache I put it on and I can feel the tension [slipping] away." Joseph Walker
$29.95 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A sulfur-based treatment for acne
The De La Cruz acne treatment is a 10-minute wash-off mask that targets various acne types, from cystic to fungal to hormonal. The formula also claims to even work on old acne scars and uses a 10% concentration of sulfur. This ingredient has anti-bacterial properties that can assist in skin exfoliation and with symptoms relating to rosacea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Promising Amazon review: "I'm 45 now and have had acne breakouts all my life, and though it isn't nearly as bad as when I was a teen, the occasional cystic breakout on my back or forehead is still painful, embarrassing, and leaves a dark blemish that lasts months. Throughout the years I have tried everything from expensive prescription pills/creams down to diet and homeopathic treatments, but years ago gave up and simply accepted that I would have to live with the occasional breakout. I was reading the Daily Mail about a month ago that featured an article discussing how someone cured their cystic acne product with this cream. Though I figured the chance of this being a cure was next to nil after years of trying everything, I figured that for $6 or so it was definitely worth the chance that it is yet another dud. Well, let me tell you that though this isn't a miracle cure, it is BY FAR the most effective treatment for cystic acne I have ever used. The primary issue with cystic acne is the painful lump and associated swelling-- nothing would effectively treat these symptoms, yet this sulfur ointment literally eliminates the swelling within hours. While the instructions say to leave on for 10 minutes and wash off, personally I found it far more effective to leave on for extended periods of time. Personally, I could leave it on overnight with no dry skin or itching as reported by others, but everyone's skin is different." Jason Rothstein
$15.48 at Amazon
3
Amazon
LED light-blocking stickers for improving sleep
Sleep experts previously explained to HuffPost that the tiny and overly bright lights commonly found on televisions, WiFi routers and alarm clocks might be impacting your ability to fall asleep at night. This is because they often contain blue light, which may impact your circadian rhythm, keeping you feeling awake and alert.

This variety pack contains two sheets of assorted stickers to help dim between 50% and 80% of light. They can be cut to accommodate particular light sources and don't leave a sticky residue when removed.

Promising Amazon review: "Finally something simple and effective, I have many electronics that have little lights even in the bedroom. So many that it can become bothersome. And the laptop changing wire has a super bright blue light; I have in the past used nail polish but not as effective as these little stickers. I have fat fingers, so the super small dots are hard to attach to equipment, and best to use a pair of tweezers.. Great, they have strips to wrap around things. Thanks, you are a life saver. I can sleep without a wrap on my eyes." Terri L. Leedy
$6.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A pair of motion sickness-relief glasses
I'm a proud owner of these glasses (from a different manufacturer) and previously did some research on why they were so effective in managing my car sickness. What I learned from a board-certified otolaryngologist was that the liquid sloshing back and forth inside the rings of these glasses helps the eyes to recognize movement and create an artificial horizon, allowing the brain to bridge the gap between motion and stability — a disconnect that's responsible for causing motion sickness.

Promising Amazon review: "I get so car sick even going down the street. My bf bought these for me when we went on a 3 hr drive and they worked wonders! I was even able to look at my phone without feeling like I was going to vomit everywhere. The look ridiculous but super effective. They’re light and easy to wear also." — Mary K
With Prime: $7.99 at AmazonWithout Prime: $9.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A pair of peeling foot masks that work on calluses
For anyone that is not a fan of using cheese grater-like instruments to tackle rough heels and stubborn calluses, you may want to try this exfoliating foot mask. The product uses a blend of powerful natural acids such as lactic, malic, glycolic and salicylic to slough of dead skin without any scrubbing on your end. You can find these masks in two sizes and a variety of scents like rose, lavender and unscented.

Promising Amazon review: "Didn't expect it to be so effective. My feet are excessively dry and peel-y from psoriasis, and because I wear flip flops year round. Even though I use abrasives like pumice every time I shower, it doesn't make much of a difference, and moisturizer doesn't do anything either. I've never used a mask before because I figured it would basically just be moisturizer, but my spouse recommended I try a peel mask. When I first used this I didn't notice anything different - no peeling or flaking skin. But the next time I hopped in the shower, all the dry dead skin just sloughed off, leaving my feet the smoothest they've probably ever been. Definitely going to be using one of these every month or two." Azalea
$13.25+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A hair capturing carpet broom
This rubberized broom with a telescoping handle and over 61,000 5-star ratings captures deeply embedded hair and debris from carpets and hardwood floors so well that many reviewers were shocked at how much their vacuums were leaving behind. It also features a built-in squeegee that's great for cleaning shower walls, windows and tile.

Promising Amazon review: "Ridiculously effective. I have a number of area rugs that, because they're handwoven, I was advised not to vacuum. But, honestly, the crappy little carpet sweeper I had didn't do squat and I'd break down and begrudgingly vacuum them from time to time. Then I started reading reviews about this broom. I was like "Nah...no way...can't be that good..." but I ordered it anyway. HOLY SMOKES! Within just a few light strokes I was pulling up strands of hair and fur that had seemingly become a part of the carpet. And when I say "light strokes" I mean it. I've read some reviews where people say it can be a workout. I suppose that depends on how deep the pile of the carpet or rug is...in my case, it was super easy and within 3 quick minutes I had a disgusting pile of hair and dirt scraped from the surface of my 7x10 area rug. WHERE HAS THIS THING BEEN ALL MY LIFE?!?!?"BounceW(This review has been edited for length. Read the full review.)
$12.98 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Highly popular K-cup cleaning pods
If a Keurig is your coffee maker of choice, these incredibly popular K-cup cleaning and descaling pods can clear calcium buildup and residue from your brewer. Each of these six pods contains a proprietary cleaning formula, is biodegradable and requires just one brew cycle to help restore your Keurig to its peak performance.

Promising Amazon review: "I saw this recommended online and it works as described. Back story: I had spent a lot of time cleaning my Keurig Pro when it alerted me that it was time to descale and it was working normally up until I cleaned it, but after the process was complete, the machine no longer brewed a cup of coffee correctly. There was only a little liquid and a lot of grounds in each brew. I thought that maybe the needle got plugged with minerals somehow in the descaling process, so I searched and found these cleaning cups. I was skeptical that it would help, but one cleaning pod did the trick and my machine is completely back to normal. I’ve been through several Keurig machines and if this one had failed after less than 9 months I would not have bought another, so I’m glad that these are effective." Dawn B.
$9.95 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A pair of arch support shoe inserts
Available in sizes for men (4-15) and women (6-14), these orthotic inserts are made with a shock-absorbing material and arch support to promote better alignment and hopefully reduce foot and back pain. With over 40,700 5-star ratings, these inserts also feature a deep stabilizing heel cup.

Promising Amazon reviews: "Fits well inside my shoes and really relieves the pain. These are very effective for my feet and legs. Thank you!!" Mary Ulrich

"Surprisingly effective. If you've got a high-arched foot like I do, you've probably bought a pair of kicks that have no support. Like these New Balance shoes I recently got. OK shoes, but the soles? Pancake flat. So I tried these orthotics. Figured at this price point, what's to lose? And was pleasantly surprised to find they give just the right amount of support. Made a pair of meh sneakers into pleasant walking shoes. Now, these orthotics are not cushiony. If you're look for a soft step, that'll have to come from the shoe's tread itself. What these orthotics do is to conform to your instep, give you the shape you need to un-stress your arches. Not expensive, especially compared to custom orthotics. Give them a try, why not?" D. Larson
$19.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Histamine- and sulfite-removing wine wands
These purifying wands are meant to filter out some of the components in wine, like sulfites, that can cause headaches and sensitivities, while also restoring the taste of wine that's been open for a while and has oxidized. Just pop one of these single-use wands into your glass of wine for a few minutes then sip away. This set comes with eight wands.

Promising Amazon reviews: "Ease of use and effective. As someone that often gets headaches when drinking red wine, but still prefers red wine over white wines, this product is awesome! It couldn't be easier to neutralize the effects by letting this simple product absorb the toxins (or whatever they are classified as...). It works."Glen F

"I always just assumed I couldn’t really do wine. One glass was OK but more than that and I’d be guaranteed a migraine. Well, the first night I tried these out, I had THREE glasses of wine—which would normally mean my stomach would be a mess and I’d have a terrible migraine the next morning—and I felt… normal. Just normal. Slightly tired from my over-indulgence but zero migraine, when red wine is usually my Kryptonite. Get these to give to your migraine suffering friends, because this might just open up the world of wine to them. I used the same wand for all 3 glasses, by the way, and it didn’t seem to lose its effectiveness by then."K.M. Puhl
$24.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A hydrating and pore-filling makeup primer
E.l.f. is probably best known for its putty primer but this hydrating formula is meant to offer that same coveted blurring effect and makeup-extending abilities with some added skin care benefits. Suitable for any skin type, this natural-finish primer has been infused with vitamins to help boost complexion and has earned close to 46,500 5-star ratings.

Promising Amazon review: "I love this product. It goes on softly and feels light. It really hydrates my skin and is one of the best primers I have ever used. It is affordable and for me has been much more effective than the higher-priced primers in department stores that I was buying. Great price. I will continue with this primer. It works for me so no need to keep looking for something better." online shopper
$6.52 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A HEPA-filter air purifier
This whisper-quiet air purifier by Coway uses a four-stage filtration system, including a true HEPA filter. This 2024 Wirecutter pick claims to capture 99. 97% of particles in the air including pollen, dander, smoke and other allergens and potential irritants. You can choose from three fan speeds and an auto mode which will automatically adjust the purifier's power based on the current air quality, and will let you know when it's time to change filters.

Promising Amazon review: "Astoundingly effective, whisper quiet, highly recommend. I bought a $90 tower purifier which took a long time to clear the air and which was noisier than a jet engine. I lived with it, but when the Canadian wildfire smoke descended upon us in NYC, I loaned it to my downstairs neighbor, who had elderly and special needs family members, and I ordered this as a replacement.
It's more than double the cost of the other unit, but based on the reviews from the New York Times and other review sites, the quality and performance are well worth the investment. So I splurged and got this unit. While I was waiting for it to arrive, the air pollution got really bad and I had been coughing, eyes were watering and I was forced to wear an N-95 mask at home just to breathe. When the purifier finally arrived, I turned it on and the sensor light went red to indicate the high level of contamination in the air. I opened the doors of every room of my apartment to let it go to work and after a few minutes at full power, the light turned from red to purple, and about 5 minutes later, it went blue. I took my mask off and the air was pure and fresh. It is an absolute superhero at cleaning a large volume of air very quickly. I was thoroughly impressed." The Cre8ive One (This review has been edited for length. Read the full review.)
$159.99+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
An enzyme pet stain and odor eliminator
Although this best-selling cleaner is geared toward pet-related stains and odors, it’s also great at eliminating any old stubborn stains that you had long lost hope of getting rid of. It has an impressive 80,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon and uses natural enzymes to target everything from pet urine to wine and food. It’s also chlorine- and hazardous repellent-free, which means it’s safe for colorfast carpets, tile, laminate flooring and for use around the whole family.

Promising Amazon review: "We have an older cat who has occasional accidents and this is the ONLY product we’ve found that effectively removes stains along with the urine smell. We’ve used this both on carpet and our couch and it’s been a total lifesaver. I’ve mixed it with water and used in our Bissell spot cleaner machine and it’s worked great. We’ve also used in the wash with tough blanket smells/stains and it works like a charm. Highly recommend, especially to cat owners!" Amazon customer
$19.31 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A dermatologist-approved anti-dandruff shampoo
We've heard this medicated shampoo referred to as “the industry gold standard” of anti-dandruff treatments. This is because the active ingredient in the formula is 1% ketoconazole, an anti-fungal ingredient clinically proven to address dandruff symptoms. If you're traumatized by other medicated anti-dandruff shampoos in the past, then reviewers assure us that this treatment creates a better experience. Per reviews, which include close to 70,000 5-star Amazon ratings, it's unlike other market options that smell unpleasant and can leave the hair feeling dry and gunky. Nizoral is meant to leave tresses soft and clean-smelling.

Promising Amazon review: "Have always had on-and-off issues with dandruff, or maybe it's a dry scalp as it's aggravated during the colder seasons. Nizoral has been effective in keeping my scalp clean and free of flakes. Don't know why I took a break from Nizoral, the other stuff I've tried just hasn't done as good of a job, looks like the ketoconazole is the magic ingredient here, now when I scratch my head or run my fingers through my hair, the flakes aren't present anymore and it will continue to be even cleaner as I'm only a few days in. Don't think I'll switch off Nizoral again, I strongly recommend it if you've been struggling." Gilbert Meziri
$15.09 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A skin-smoothing exfoliating scrub, formulated for keratosis pilaris
For a few years now have been devoted to this exfoliating scrub, which has earned a cult following among people with all types of skin and close to 30,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. It's a fine pumice-based formula that functions closer to a microdermabrasion treatment than those rough scrubs that feel like they’re scratching the epidermis. The 10% concentration of AHAs like glycolic and lactic acids helped actually reduce the roughness and redness associated with my keratosis pilaris (KP). Meanwhile, the natural bisabolol ingredient is meant to offer soothing benefits post-exfoliation.

Promising Amazon review: "This stuff works. I always assumed that because I have sensitive skin that meant I couldn’t use exfoliators like this that are pretty gritty. This has been non irritating and effective! I can’t believe how soft my skin is and how much the KP has cleared up. Majorly helped with in grown hairs along bikini area as well." Kelly Simpson
$11.97+ at Amazon
15
Amazon
An over-drain hair catcher
Effortlessly catch hair without blocking water flow with this silicone and stainless steel drain protector that has over 32,770 5-star ratings on Amazon. The tall dome shape accommodates most drains, including flat and pop-up styles, and the edges sit flush with the tub floor, making it effective in catching hair and debris. The flexible design makes it easy to dump hair after each use.

Promising Amazon review: "This is been a game changer for my poor husband, who was constantly having to clear out our bathtub drain. My hair is super long and very thick, but I lost enough of it every time I washed my hair that the drain was constantly clogged. This sits right over my pop-up drain picture, and I just wipe it off and throw excess hair in the trash and it is good to go for the next time. Seriously, so effective on keeping hair from going down your drain." AmShopr
$11.98 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A rocking foot stretcher, great for easing plantar fasciitis symptoms
The sturdy Prorocker design received APMA seal of approval for having been found to be beneficial to foot health. It holds the foot in the optimal position for an accurate, deep and efficient stretch. The design also features slip-resistant pads at its base to keep the stretcher secure in place while in use. Both the maker and reviewers claim that daily use of the ProStretch, which can support up to 250 pounds, helps to reduce pain and inflammation associated with tight calf muscles, tendinitis, plantar fasciitis and shin splints. This type of relief may help improve both mobility and quality of life. You should always get your doctor’s approval before using devices like this and seek professional medical attention if your pain persists.

Promising Amazon review: "I have struggled with plantar fasciitis as an avid runner for over a year. Seeing doctors, and trying several other remedies, therapies, and even cortisone shots. This has been the most effective so far. Highly recommended." ffchuck
$23.49 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A hydrating and de-puffing eye cream
Enlisting the natural power of botanicals, the LilyAna eye cream and its fast-absorbing texture work to reduce the appearance of eye bags, brighten dark circles and improve the look of dryness-related fine lines. The cream, which has just about 19,400 5-star Amazon ratings, includes ingredients like rosehip oil for deep hydration, vitamin A to support collagen production and hibiscus extract to help even out complexion.

Promising Amazon review: "This stuff works! Great on both dark circles and wrinkles! I’m using it twice a day under my eyes, on my wrinkles, the back of my hands, and on my neck and décolleté twice a day. I’m 61 and I’ve had improvements in all those areas very quickly. Judging by how much I’ve used in a month it will last me 2 months. It takes very little with each use, even in as many places as I am using it. At just $17.99 it costs me just $9.00 a month to use it’s a really effective product at a really good price! I am thrilled with both the results and the price…a real win! Lives up to the all the great reviews, please never stop making this product!" doglover10
$21.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
An internet-famous universal cleaning paste
As it turns out, the viral sensation that is The Pink Stuff actually lives up to the hype, according to the overwhelming number of positive ratings and testimonials — over 144,550 5-star ratings to be exact. This non-toxic and multi-purpose cleaning paste can remove everything from that burnt-on mess on the bottom of your pots and pans to difficult rust stains left on stovetops. It can even work on removing permanent marker from walls. The non-abrasive and scratch-free formula works on virtually any surface like glass, porcelain, marble and wood.

Promising Amazon reviews: "Incredibly effective. I have autoimmune issues and cleaning always knocks me on my butt for a few days, so I am always looking for better, easier ways to clean. I love The Pink Stuff for this. It pulls up crap that spray cleaners leave behind, and it's so quick and easy to use. Does require a bit of elbow grease, but it's far quicker and easier - it gets to the bottom of what needs cleaning almost immediately. I used it on my tub and was amazed at how fast it worked. I didn't have to spend hours scrubbing. Love it." HeddaMeow

"Using this product made cleaning the kitchen easier. I can remove the stains in the oven with just this. It is a very effective degreaser. It removes black stains and oil residues very quickly. It also smells very nice, has no chemical odor and does not leave residue. I love how to receive a real miracle."Fazi K.
$5.29 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A skin care oil that can dramatically reduce the appearance of scars
This long-loved oil-based product, which has nearly 41,000 5-star ratings, contains a number of vitamins and botanical extracts to heal and treat the skin, most notably vitamin E, an antioxidant that can prevent premature aging of the skin. However, the ultra-hydrating formula is probably best known for its ability to fade scars, stretch marks and some skin discoloration related to acne scarring.

Promising Amazon review: "Highly effective. I can honestly say I have no dislikes about this product. I have been using this product for the past year and I am pleased with the results that I have gotten so far. It smells refreshing. My skin is softer and smoother. It helps with uneven skin tone and fades stretch marks. I highly recommend this product to anyone who wants to improve the overall appearance of their skin. You can use it on your face and your body. It works wonders. I absolutely love my Bio-Oil!" LJ
$28.99 at Amazon
