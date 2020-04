Ellen DeGeneres Slammed For Comparing Mansion Quarantine To 'Being In Jail'

“Usually I walk out and people applaud me, but today I’m applauding you — nurses, doctors, hospital staff, first responders, supermarket employees, truck drivers, everyone who keeps us going, thank you so much,” she said.

DeGeneres has yet to respond to the backlash, but she’s not exactly a stranger to the internet turning against her.

She courted a fair bit of controversy last year stemming from photos of herself palling around with former President George W. Bush despite his poor track record on LGBTQ rights, among other issues.

Most recently, she was accused of being “one of the meanest people alive” in a viral Twitter thread that asked people to submit their own stories about her alleged behavior.