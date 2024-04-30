'It Was Like A Bird': Emily Blunt's Australian Spider Story Will Make Your Skin Crawl

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski got the full Australian experience.
The star couple had an encounter with a huntsman spider while Blunt was shooting her new movie, “The Fall Guy,” down under, she said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday.
As they were relaxing at their accommodation one night, Blunt recalled, she had a big “nope” moment as she spotted an enormous arachnid inside.
“You know how people go, ‘it was the size of your hand’ ― it was like a bird in full wingspan,” she said.
“You’re up,” she said she told her husband.
“John is very good with most insects, but he has a bit of a thing about spiders,” she added. “But I was like, you’re still up.”
She said he got a Tupperware container and worked up the confidence to place it over the spider, slide a piece of paper underneath, and take it outside.
“But then he got outside, and it was pitch black, so he couldn’t see it, but he felt the spider” dashing around inside the container, she said.
“And then he released it,” she continued, “and shook it out, but didn’t know if it was out because it was dark.”
“And that was the inside inner scream,” she added.
Host Jimmy Kimmel said he, personally, would have just thrown the entire container into the darkness.
“I know! Why did he keep the Tupperware?” Blunt said. “I’m not going to put the leftover pesto in it, just chuck it!”
“The Fall Guy,” starring Blunt and Ryan Gosling, was filmed in locations across Sydney in 2022 and 2023. It’s scheduled for release on May 3.
Watch Blunt’s interview below.