Erin Burnett Flips GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz's 'Cancel Culture' Whine Back On Him

Erin Burnett held up Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) as the perfect example of GOP hypocrisy on so-called “cancel culture” on Thursday.

Burnett, the host of CNN’s “Outfront,” noted how Gaetz had earlier in the day “got on a plane, traveled 1,500 miles from his district” to outside the Wyoming state capitol so he could rant about Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney because she refused to buy into Donald Trump’s election lies and voted to impeach the one-term president over his incitement of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

“For a party that rails against cancel culture, they sure are canceling a lot of people,” said Burnett. “They love the word cancel culture. Canceling Liz Cheney, that’s the latest. She happened to speak the truth.”

Burnett later aired footage of Gaetz himself calling out cancel culture.

“It seems that Matt Gaetz should probably... I mean, if he’s consistent, be outraged at Matt Gaetz,” she suggested.

“I’m not for the cancel culture,” Gaetz said in one clip.

“Well, except for, you are,” Burnett responded.

