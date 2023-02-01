FBI agents are conducting a “planned search” of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth, Delaware, home for classified documents, the president’s lawyer Bob Bauer said Wednesday.

“Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware,” Bauer said in a statement.

Bauer said Biden agreed to follow the Justice Department’s standard policy to not provide “advance public notice” for the search.

“The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate,” Bauer said, adding that further updates will be provided once the agents conclude their work at the property.

The FBI is currently searching President Biden’s Rehoboth home pic.twitter.com/2RpjtUfHBs — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 1, 2023

The White House previously said it had found no classified records at Biden’s Rehoboth home, according to NBC News.

Classified files have been found in Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home and a former office in Washington.

The FBI in November searched the office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, according to The Associated Press, at least a week after Biden’s team notified the National Archives that his lawyers had found a small number of classified material in a locked closet. It’s unclear if more files were uncovered during that search.

Agents also searched the president’s Wilmington home earlier this month after his lawyers announced they found six classified pages in Biden’s library. The FBI found six additional classified documents dating back to his time in the Senate and the vice presidency. Agents also recovered handwritten notes from Biden’s time as vice president.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of the files.

Biden has told reporters he is fully cooperating with the probe.

“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there,” he said. “There’s no there there.”