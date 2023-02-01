What's Hot

Desi Lydic Shows How Painfully Close Fox News Is To 'Bulls**t' She Made Up

Watch Trump Give Deposition In New York Civil Fraud Investigation

This Is Real: Kimmel Stuffed Mike Lindell In A Claw Machine And Yes It Got Weird

Barstool Sports Host Describes Reaction To His Hot Mic Moment Trashing Fox News

Republicans Rip Biden Court Pick For Bungling Questions On Constitution

Video Shows Woman Nearly Hit By Giant Boulder As It Crashes Into Her Hawaii Home

Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ Armorer Formally Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Jamie Raskin Credits Steven Van Zandt For Bandana Look Amid Chemotherapy

Basketball Coach Fired After Impersonating 13-Year-Old Player During Game

Nikki Haley Set To Announce White House Bid, First GOP Challenger To Trump: Reports

Keanu Reeves Admits 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is His 'Hardest Physical Role' Ever

The GOP's House Ethics Committee Will Be Led By An Election Denier

PoliticsJoe Biden FBIRehoboth Delaware

FBI 'Planned Search' Underway In Joe Biden's Rehoboth Home

Classified files have been previously found in Biden’s Wilmington home and a former office in Washington.

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

|

FBI agents are conducting a “planned search” of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth, Delaware, home for classified documents, the president’s lawyer Bob Bauer said Wednesday.

“Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware,” Bauer said in a statement.

Bauer said Biden agreed to follow the Justice Department’s standard policy to not provide “advance public notice” for the search.

“The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate,” Bauer said, adding that further updates will be provided once the agents conclude their work at the property.

The White House previously said it had found no classified records at Biden’s Rehoboth home, according to NBC News.

Classified files have been found in Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home and a former office in Washington.

The FBI in November searched the office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, according to The Associated Press, at least a week after Biden’s team notified the National Archives that his lawyers had found a small number of classified material in a locked closet. It’s unclear if more files were uncovered during that search.

Agents also searched the president’s Wilmington home earlier this month after his lawyers announced they found six classified pages in Biden’s library. The FBI found six additional classified documents dating back to his time in the Senate and the vice presidency. Agents also recovered handwritten notes from Biden’s time as vice president.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of the files.

Biden has told reporters he is fully cooperating with the probe.

“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there,” he said. “There’s no there there.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community