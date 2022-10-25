Mehmet Oz (R) and John Fetterman (D), who are vying to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate , face off Tuesday in their only debate before Election Day.

The two have been engaged in a highly competitive race that took an especially harsh tone in the last few months, with the two trading barbs over Fetterman’s health as he recovers from a stroke. Some major political players have become involved in the race, with President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama appealing to voters on Fetterman’s behalf.