People Are Discussing Which Fictional Characters Would've Voted For Trump

A now-viral thread on Twitter features people hilariously discussing which fictional characters would have voted for President Donald Trump if they were, you know, real.

On Sunday, Twitter user @malkatz wrote﻿: “Name a fictional character who absolutely voted for Trump. NO villains.” The user also noted that “time and location are not relevant” nor are “characters being canonically dead.”

Name a fictional character who absolutely voted for Trump.



NO villains. — MK ULTA (@malkatz) July 21, 2019

The result was more than 30,000 replies rife with musings about your favorite (and least favorite) TV, movie, and literary characters’ political standings. Here is a collection of some of the most contentious and dead-on-accurate responses:

Hopper from Stranger Things — Corey (@CoreyLives) July 21, 2019

Coach Taylor. — Seth Masket (@smotus) July 21, 2019

Umm Karen Walker for sure. — Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) July 21, 2019

Ron Swanson — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) July 21, 2019

Tony Stark & Pepper Potts.



Logan (although he's Canadian, so can't vote). — Greg Olear (@gregolear) July 21, 2019

bitter pill to swallow: every single character on King of the Hill — active shooter mcgavin (@corgzone) July 21, 2019

When Emily votes for Trump, it’s the final straw between her and Lorelei. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) July 22, 2019

Big from Sex and the City. — Jaime Primak (@JaimePrimak) July 21, 2019

Everyone on “Cheers” — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) July 21, 2019