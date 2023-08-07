Fire Department Dog In Golf Cart Runs Over 4-Year-Old Girl

Fire officials in Michigan said a four-year-old girl was uninjured but “visibly shaken” after she was hit by a golf cart that moved forward when their arson dog laid down on the vehicle’s accelerator pedal.

Westland Fire Department’s labrador retriever Bella accidentally “caused the cart to lunge forward” during the Blues, Brews, and BBQ summer party on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the fire service.

Firefighters tried in vain to steer the cart away.

It struck the girl and “the passenger side front tire ran over her left leg,” said officials, per multiple media outlets.

The girl had “no obvious injuries and her mother refused further treatment or transport to an emergency room,” said the department.

She was “back to eating her popcorn” and “jumping in the fire department bounce house” within minutes, it added.