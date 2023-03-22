What's Hot

Ron DeSantis Admits He ‘Kind Of Likes' Trump's Insulting Name For Him

Ron DeSantis Goes After Trump In Interview With Piers Morgan

The 4 Biggest Early Warning Signs Before A Heart Attack

Trump Grand Jury Delayed, Won't Meet Wednesday: Reports

Rep. Jamaal Bowman Speaks Out Against A U.S. TikTok Ban

Worsening Drug Shortages A Serious Risk To National Security, Report Says

Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rates Again, Despite Bank Failures

Republicans Are Convinced An Indictment Would Help Trump

Tucker Carlson Says A 'Wounded' Trump Called Him About Those Brutal Private Texts

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Al Franken Reveals Exactly Why The News Is 'Pointless'

Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Always Has Same Reaction To People She's Dating

Jimmy Kimmel Has 1 Burning Prison Question For 'Weird Man' Trump

PoliticsRepublican PartyFloridafraud

'Don't Say Gay' Lawmaker Pleads Guilty To COVID Relief Fraud

Joseph Harding, a 35-year-old Republican, pleaded guilty in federal court to committing $150,000 in COVID-19 relief fraud.
AP

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The former Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” pleaded guilty Tuesday to committing $150,000 in COVID-19 relief fraud.

Joseph Harding, a 35-year-old Republican, pleaded guilty in Gainesville federal court to wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in connection with COVID-19 relief fraud, according to court records. He faces up to 35 years in prison at a hearing scheduled for July 25.

Harding resigned from the Florida House in December, a day after federal prosecutors announced his indictment.

According to court documents, Harding made false statements to the Small Business Administration while applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan for one of his dormant business entities. After obtaining $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, prosecutors said Harding conducted three monetary transactions, each involving more than $10,000 in fraudulently obtained funds: a transfer to his joint bank account, a payment to his credit card, and a transfer into a bank account of a third-party business entity.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program is designed to provide economic relief to small businesses that are experiencing a temporary loss of revenue.

Harding became nationally known last year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age appropriate.

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community