Video Shows Florida Deputy's Real-Life Stunt To Stop Runaway Boat

A Florida deputy became a real-life stuntman over the weekend in a dramatic maritime save. (Watch the video below.)

Video posted by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Travis Fernandes jumping from one high speed boat to another after the latter had become unmanned and was careening out of control.

Advertisement

The lead-up to the capture began Sunday when two deputies with the office’s marine unit got a call to help the U.S. Coast Guard, the office said in its Facebook post.

The driver of the boat had fallen off and was rescued by a good Samaritan, but the vessel was still speeding through the water at about 41 mph, the office said. The Coast Guard had tried to deploy “prop [fouling] devices” in an attempt to get the vessel to stop, but the move was unsuccessful.

Deputy Jillian Constant, who was driving the office’s vessel, went on to match the speed of the runaway boat and pulled up alongside it. Fernandes then took the chance to “leap aboard and take control of the vessel,” the sheriff’s office said.

“And yes Deputy Fernandes does his own stunts,” the Facebook post said.

See video of the daring capture, set to Van Halen’s “Jump,” below.