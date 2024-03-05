PoliticsDonald TrumpFox News2024 election

People Are Stunned By Fox News Guest's Head-Spinning Claim About Donald Trump

One particularly fawning comment about the former president confused many.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Critics responded to a Fox News guest’s claim about Donald Trump with a collective, “Huh?”

The “Outnumbered” panel on Monday fawned over what they described as Trump’s “measured” and “firm” response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that Colorado must include him on its 2024 presidential ballot.

“So good,” television personality Kym Douglas first said of Trump, who argued that voters and not a court should decide on who should be POTUS.

Then she added, “What I love about him, he never plays the victim. He was like, ‘Keep weaponizing me. I just keep winning.’ Never plays the victim. I thought he was super presidential today.”

The claim confused many, seeing how Republican 2024 front-runner Trump’s attempts to portray himself as a political martyr is actually one of his main campaign tactics to rally his base.

Critics duly noted that and more on X, formerly Twitter:

