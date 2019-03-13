A new video montage demonstrates how Fox News host Laura Ingraham has “spent years demonizing and mocking immigrants.”

Media Matters for America on Tuesday shared a seven-minute supercut on YouTube of “The Ingraham Angle” host making anti-immigrant statements.

Check out the video here:



Ingraham, in audio and video footage dating as far back as 2013, claims immigrants spread diseases, fearmongers over migrant caravans heading to the U.S, suggests “we are losing the country” and pokes fun at criticism of the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their families at the southern border.

Media Matters published the footage in the same week it released audio of Ingraham’s fellow Fox News host Tucker Carlson making inappropriate comments on shock-jock radio program “The Bubba the Love Sponge Show” from 2006 to 2011.