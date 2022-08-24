Ex-FBI Official Says Government 'Screwed Up' By Not Searching Mar-A-Lago Sooner

In June, department officials reportedly visited the Palm Beach compound to retrieve the remaining materials to satisfy the subpoena. Trump’s aides turned over a few dozen documents, according to the Times, but following further investigation, officials learned there were more still at the property.

The FBI reportedly left with 26 more boxes, including 11 sets of classified materials, after searching the compound on Aug. 8. According to the search warrant, Trump is being investigated for possible violations of the Espionage Act.