Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (April 9-15)

"my kid was struggling to put her shirt on and screamed 'this is UNACCEPTABLE!' like a teeny tiny CEO"

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Popular in the Community

TwitterKidsbest parenting tweetsfunniest tweetsfunniest tweets from parents

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

4 Signs Your Perfectionism Is Becoming Toxic

Travel

How To Make The Most Of Your Last Few Hours Of Vacation

Food & Drink

How To Turn A Pre-Cooked Ham Into A Deceptively Impressive Masterpiece

Parenting

How To Make A Family Trip With Kids Feel More Like A Vacation

Food & Drink

Easter Desserts That Are Total Stunners

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Chicago

Parenting

Help! My Kid Started Preschool And Now They’re Always Sick

Shopping

The One Thing From TikTok You Need To Make Your Laundry Smell Amazing

Shopping

10 Of The Best Wide-Fit Women's Shoes You Can Actually Get At Target

Shopping

Stop Tossing Away Money With This $2 Sheet That'll Make Produce Last Longer

Food & Drink

6 Unusual Coffee Brewing Methods That You Might Just Love

Shopping

9 Of The Best Affordable Mascaras That Reviewers Love

Shopping

31 Travel Products TikTok Users Actually Swear By

Shopping

Snag Sheertex's Popular No-Rip Tights For Up To 65% Off In This Rare Sale

Shopping

The Best Dried Floral Arrangements, If You Can’t Keep Actual Plants Alive

Shopping

13 Great Gifts For Wine Lovers That Aren't Completely Basic Or Tacky

Travel

CDC Extends Travel Mask Requirement To May 3 As Covid Cases Rise

Style & Beauty

Is It Possible To Make Your Hair Grow Faster? Experts Share What Works

Shopping

6 Of The Best Anti-Aging Creams, According To A Dermatologist

Food & Drink

The Healthiest (And Still Delicious) Road Trip Snacks To Pack, According To Nutritionists

Shopping

I Hate The Gym But I Love These 10 Pieces Of Target Athleisure

Travel

If Airplane Seat Belts Don't Fit You, Here's How To Get An Extender

Shopping

17 Gifts For Your Partner's Mom That'll Get You Bonus Points On Mother's Day

Shopping

7 Easy Upgrades That’ll Make Your Toilet Feel Like A Throne

Shopping

Stylists Share The 15 Clothing Items And Accessories They Would Buy From Walmart

Parenting

21 Thoughtful, Funny Questions You Should Ask Your Kids

Shopping

The Best Mascara For Sensitive Eyes, According To An Ophthalmologist

Shopping

The First Aid Item You Need This Summer

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Pricey Baby Carrier Can Save Your Back

Home & Living

This Halle Berry Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Dating Show Is The Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

At-Home Rapid COVID Tests May Expire Sooner Than You Think

Style & Beauty

These Facial Exercises Can Make You Look 3 Years Younger

Parenting

The Power Of 'Finishing Strong' With Your Kids At Night

Food & Drink

Got Traveler's Constipation (Or Worse)? Here's What You Should Eat.

Shopping

15 Beauty Brands You Probably Didn't Realize You Can Get At Target

Shopping

28 Of The Best Spring Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get On Amazon

Shopping

30 Products That’ll Basically Force You To Get It Together

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

These Relatable Comics Sum Up Sibling Relationships Perfectly