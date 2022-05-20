Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (May 14-20)

"80% of parenting is trying not to laugh when you’re supposed to be mad"

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Popular in the Community

Parenting funny tweetsbest parenting tweets

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Food Safety Experts Share Common Cookout Mistakes That Could Make Guests Sick

Work/Life

If You’re About To Quit Your Job, Delete These 5 Things

Wellness

How New Variants May Impact Your Chances Of COVID Reinfection

Wellness

A Reminder That Mental Health Disorder Is Not Synonymous With Being Violent

Parenting

Stop Saying ‘Breastfeeding Is Free.’ It Absolutely Isn’t.

Wellness

The One Thing You Should Do If Your At-Home COVID Test Is Positive

Shopping

The Best Sports Bras Without That Annoying Removable Padding That Bunches Up

Shopping

You Won't Believe These Cute Clothes Are From Workout Companies

Shopping

5 Cleansing Balms That Will Leave Your Skin Clean And Makeup-Free

Shopping

The $29 Shampoo And Conditioner Set That Actually Tames My Frizz

Work/Life

Everyone Who's Ever Had A Job Can Identify With This Part Of Taylor Swift's Speech

Shopping

The Best Items If You Have A Small Kitchen, But Love To Cook

Shopping

Must-Have Items You Didn't Realize You'll Need For The Beach

Shopping

The Only 6 Cocktail Glasses You Really Need, According To Bartenders

Shopping

The Comfiest High-Waisted Underwear That's Actually Cute

Style & Beauty

A Paradox: With Anti-Asian Hate Crimes On The Rise, So Is 'Asianfishing,' A Desire To Look Asian

Shopping

Just 13 Car Cleaning Kits To Keep Your Ride Looking Brand-New

Food & Drink

Wisconsin Man Celebrates 50 Years Of Daily Big Macs At McDonald's

Shopping

You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 24 Pairs

Shopping

These 2 Doctor-Backed Items Have Magically Soothed My Aches And Pains

Shopping

The Best Showerheads To Upgrade Your Bathroom To True Luxury

Food & Drink

This Son Of 2 Immigrants Turned 20 Acres Of Weeds Into An Award-Winning Winery

Home & Living

31 Funny TikToks Every Cat Owner Can Relate To

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Fake Fireplace Insert Is A Year-Round Treat

Shopping

23 Of The Best Fidget Toys On Amazon To Keep Little Hands Occupied

Shopping

12 Practical Gifts That New Graduates Will Actually Use

Style & Beauty

14 Waterless Beauty Products That Are Perfect For Traveling

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Legal Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New High School Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Food & Drink

What's The Best Ground-Beef-To-Fat Ratio For A Perfect Burger? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

Crochet Bucket Hats Are One Of This Spring's Biggest Trends

Shopping

Where To Get The Coolest Graphic Tees Online

Wellness

Should You Mix And Match COVID Boosters For Your Fourth Dose?

Travel

Why You Should Make This Florida Town Your Next Beach Vacation

Shopping

We Found The Best Insta-Famous Orange Lens Sunglasses

Shopping

The Best Stain Removers And Stain-Resistant Items You Need If You're Accident-Prone

Relationships

Women Are Sharing How Little The Men In Their Lives Know About Reproduction

Relationships

The Rude Wedding Guest Behavior You May Be Guilty Of

Work/Life

7 Unspoken Job Interview Rules That Everyone Needs To Know