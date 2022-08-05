Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (July 30-Aug. 5)

"My daughter gave me a tiny leaf as a present three days ago and now she wants to know where it is. Pray for me."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. To that end, every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Before You Go

Popular in the Community

best parenting tweets

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

The Best Breakfast Foods To Eat For Every Age Range

Style & Beauty

This Sleep Position Can Actually Prevent You From Getting Wrinkles

Wellness

Gout May Increase Your Risk Of This Dangerous Health Condition

Parenting

Your Birth Plan Is Likely To Change, So Why Bother Writing One?

Work/Life

The Idea That Your Summer Vacation Can Cure Burnout Is A Scam

Relationships

Straight Men, The Vibrator Is Your Teammate, Not The Competition

Wellness

It’s Not All In Your Head: A COVID Infection May Have Affected Your Period

Food & Drink

Cracker Barrel Fans Are Outraged Over New Meatless Sausage Menu Item

Shopping

Where To Get The 'Floop' Earrings You've Been Seeing Everywhere

Shopping

I Tried The New Bio-Oil Lotion And It's Worth The Hype

Shopping

The $3 Basic Tank From Target I Wear All Year-Round

Shopping

This TikTok-Viral Micro-Fan Is Peak Personal Cooling

Shopping

What Teachers Always Need For Their Classrooms (Hint: It’s Not Just School Supplies)

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You The Paravel Weekender Bag Lives Up To Its Price Tag

Shopping

These Single-Serving Coffee Bags Are A Brilliant Caffeine Hack

Shopping

28 Quick-Fix Products For Anyone Who Is Bored With Their Backyard

Shopping

Protect Your Kids From The BA.5 Surge With These KN95 Masks

Food & Drink

'Cafeteria Workers Do A Lot More Than People Realize'

Relationships

7 Things Happy Couples Do Differently

Parenting

You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?

Food & Drink

FYI, There Are 3 Different Kinds Of Feta. Here's What You Should Try.

Wellness

'Fake It Till You Make It' Isn't Just A Cliché. It's Backed By Science.

Relationships

28 Cringey Tweets About Hookups Gone Wrong

Shopping

Let’s Talk ‘Strawberry Legs’ And How To Get Rid Of Them

Shopping

If You're Looking To Get Your Life Together, The Results From These 41 Products May Inspire You

Shopping

These Travel Mugs Will Brew Your Morning Coffee For You

Shopping

Non-Hideous Vinyl Mats To Protect Your Floor In Style

Shopping

These TikTok-Famous UV Stickers Tell You When To Reapply Sunscreen

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

Just 15 Quick Things To Make Your Apartment's Clutter Way Less Overwhelming

Shopping

Highly-Rated And Highly Functional Backpacks For Students Of All Ages

Food & Drink

You're Probably Buying The Wrong Kind Of Mozzarella At The Grocery Store

Home & Living

This New Romance Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Plane Crash Survival Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix

Shopping

29 Kitchen Storage Products To End Your Clutter Nightmare Once And For All

Shopping

6 Highly-Rated Cast Irons Pans That Come Pre-Seasoned

Shopping

These Boots Were Made For Riding Horses, But I Wear Them Constantly

Wellness

4 'Micro-Transitions' In Your Day That May Be Causing You Anxiety

Food & Drink

I Cooked For The World's 1%, But I Traded It To Make School Lunches

Shopping

Reviewers With Type 4 Hair Love These 19 Hair Care Products