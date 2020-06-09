Though the somewhat symbolic holiday might seem trivial in relation to everything going on in the world right now, it’s more important than ever to celebrate the dads and father figures in your life right now and bring them some joy.

This is especially true if you haven’t seen your dad in person in a while — and don’t know when you’ll be able to see them next. So why not send dear old dad a thoughtful card that’ll bring a smile to his face?

We could all use a little bit of laughter right now. Fortunately, there are plenty of Etsy shops featuring Father’s Day cards that push the envelope. Whether it’s poking fun at his dad jokes, a spin on his favorite pop culture reference or a little social distancing humor, you’ll find the perfect handmade card for your dad this Father’s Day.

If you’re worried your card won’t arrive in time for you to write in it and mail it to dad, there are plenty of print-at-home cards for Father’s Day on Etsy, too.

For Father’s Day cards that are a little less silly and a little more special, Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson suggests turning to personalized wooden cards and plantable seed cards. Both styles are expected to be big this year.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few handmade Father’s Day cards to get on Etsy so you can celebrate dad on his big day.

Take a look: