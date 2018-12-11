30 Tweets You'll Find Extra Funny If You're Married

Getting married is easy, but staying married can be hard work. If you and your partner are able to laugh things off, it’ll be easier to stay the course when the road gets bumpy.
Whether it’s poking fun at your wife’s ice-cold feet or playfully ribbing on your husband for his hog-like snoring, a sense of humor will take you far.
Below, we’ve gathered 30 spot-on tweets that married people will absolutely appreciate.
Husband: Why are you always talking to yourself?— Jessie (@mommajessiec) November 20, 2018
Me: Because she agrees with me.
Also me, to me: Is he always like this?
Wife: “You want to come upstairs?”— Bart (@jbmsoccerdad) November 11, 2018
Me: “Hell yes!”
Wife: “I was talking to the dog.”
NEWLYWEDS: [bump into each other in the hallway] awwww cmere *start making out*— Valerie 🎄🤶🏻 (@ValeeGrrl) November 29, 2018
MARRIED 10 YEARS: [bump into each other in hallway]
ME: OMG WHY DID YOU KEEP WALKING WHEN I CLEARLY HAD THE RIGHT OF WAY
HIM: I HAVE A HEAVY LAUNDRY BASKET
Marriage is fun because i asked my husband to please fix the sink and he started talking about how he should add a floor over the living room because it's wasted space, then watched DIY on house flipping and said he could do that, then took a nap and the sink is still broken.— Elisabeth 🇺🇸🖕 (@YourMomsucksTho) November 28, 2018
HUSBAND: All I want for Christmas is you.— Candy Cane Shank 🎄 (@sixfootcandy) December 6, 2018
ME: *burps*
Be right back...have to passive-aggressively ask my wife if she’s done with the cereal she finished an hour ago, or if I can put the box away.— Chad Read (@squirrel74wkgn) December 6, 2018
Wife: I love that we finish each other's-— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) February 9, 2018
Me: Drinks?
W: What? No. I was gonna say sentences HEY WHERE'S MY
Me: Margarita?
I recorded my husband snoring and then played it back to hear it and he rolled over and said, “TURN THAT DOWN I’M TRYING TO SLEEP!”— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) October 26, 2018
I begged my husband to go to a movie with me and he asked if it was a chick flick and I said no and then he asked if it had people killing each other and I said sure and halfway through the movie he asked when the killing would start. THE MOVIE WAS INSTANT FAMILY— Tracie Tom (@tracietom) December 8, 2018
H: What's the best thing about being married?— Northern Lights 💀 (@PinkCamoTO) November 25, 2018
Me: Having someone to help me get the duvet back into its cover.
Me: Did you know a guard llama can kill coyotes?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 30, 2018
Wife: We're not getting a llama.
It's like she doesn't even want to protect our kids.
Can’t, I’m in big trouble with the wife. I couldn’t convince the store to take both coupons she sent me with.— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) November 20, 2018
I like to spice up my marriage by— ☕️MacgyveringMom22🍷 (@MacgyveringM22) June 25, 2018
asking my husband what he wants
for dinner and then rejecting every
single one of his suggestions.
WIFE: can you fold the clothes in the dryer?— clean slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) December 9, 2018
ME: *climbing in* I can try
My husband is obsessed with keeping our new car in pristine condition, so I carry a little vial of glitter with me at all times in case he pisses me off.— SpacedMom (@copymama) December 5, 2018
"🎵Because the greaaaatest love of all...is happening to meeeeeeee🎵"— Cathryn (@AngryRaccoon2) December 7, 2018
*hears husband snoring*
I hate him with the fire of a thousand suns.
How do I tell my husband I only like him as a friend without it getting weird— Elisabeth 🇺🇸🖕 (@YourMomsucksTho) November 25, 2018
Of course I'm married, somebody has to open the canned biscuits.— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) December 5, 2018
Until I met my wife, I had no idea there was a wrong way to butter toast.— e4moji (@e4nc1) November 27, 2018
Three months.— Mommy Jeerist (@Mommy_jeerist) December 4, 2018
That's how long my husband stood by and watched me water a fake plant.
“I’m a damn grown man and I’ll do what the hell I want when I want to!!!”— Bart (@jbmsoccerdad) September 5, 2018
*me, five minutes before I drive my wife to Costco.
marriage is a lot like google maps you ‘re either sticking to the designated route or recalculating— velour sweatpants (@Glennot73) November 10, 2018
If you enjoy offering to do things you have no intention of doing, marriage might be right for you.— Darla (@ddsmidt) November 26, 2018
I made cucumber salad last week & today in the grocery store, my husband said "I liked that thing you did with the cucumber last week! Ya wanna do that again?" real loud....as a silence fell upon the crowd in the Kroger produce dept🥒😳— Clumsy (@Dani21013) July 22, 2018
Wife texting - Did you buy gift tags for the presents?— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) December 4, 2018
Me - Yes but you may want to pick up some more on your way home.
(Me and the dog staring at each other wearing gift tag masks)
Wife: I can’t believe you said that— The Dadvocate (@thedadvocate01) December 10, 2018
Me: I’ve grown a lot since then
Wife: It was like 20 seconds ago
Me: That is not the man I am now
Wife: I want you to rake the yard today.— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) November 29, 2018
Me: Consider it done.
[later]
Wife: I thought you were going to rake?
Me: I thought you were going to consider it done?
My husband once went to get us McDonald’s breakfast but forgot to take my order and left his phone home, so he took his best guess at what I wanted but came home with no hash brown and I have to say, it tested our marriage.— SpacedMom (@copymama) October 13, 2018
I’ve hiked the coldest parts of Canada and have nearly froze to death visiting the North Pole, but nothing...is as cold as my wife’s feet in bed.— Chad Read (@squirrel74wkgn) September 21, 2018
My husband bought a steamer because I don't iron. I wonder how long it's going to take him to figure out that I don't steam?— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) December 9, 2018