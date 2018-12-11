Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Relationships

30 Tweets You'll Find Extra Funny If You're Married

"If you enjoy offering to do things you have no intention of doing, marriage might be right for you."
By Kelsey Borresen
12/11/2018 05:45am ET

Getting married is easy, but staying married can be hard work. If you and your partner are able to laugh things off, it’ll be easier to stay the course when the road gets bumpy.

Whether it’s poking fun at your wife’s ice-cold feet or playfully ribbing on your husband for his hog-like snoring, a sense of humor will take you far.

Below, we’ve gathered 30 spot-on tweets that married people will absolutely appreciate.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Married Life
MORE:
TwitterMarriagecomedyfamily and relationships