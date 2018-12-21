Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Parenting

The 50 Most Hilarious Tweets From Parents In 2018

These tweets will likely keep you laughing through the new year.
By Taylor Pittman
12/21/2018 05:45am ET

Every week, we round up funny tweets from moms and dads. Now that 2018 is coming to an end, it’s time to put the spotlight on the most hilarious tweets of them all.

Check out the 50 best parenting tweets of the year below, and follow HuffPost Parents on Twitter for even more laughs.

MORE:
Parenting funny tweets