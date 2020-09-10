George Conway Shows What's Going On In Trump's Head In Exclusive 'Unfit' Clip

Conservative attorney George Conway says President Donald Trump’s mind is so jumbled with lies, distortions and fantasies that even he can’t tell them apart when he speaks.

“But they just come out without regard to the consequences,” Conway said in an exclusive clip from the new film “Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump.”

Conway said some voters found the unfiltered attitude refreshing.

“He actually believes some of this insanity that comes out of his mouth. Not only is there no filter, there’s nothing up here,” Conway said as he gestured to his head. “There’s nothing up here that represents any version of reality or sensible thought.”

“Being president, you actually have to play multi-dimensional chess,” Conway said in the clip. “He’s not even playing tic-tac-toe. He’s a practical joke that got out of hand.”

Conway is the husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, and has been an often-cited critic of the president despite his wife’s ties to the administration. Conway was also one of the founders of The Lincoln Project, a group of conservative Trump critics that have taken out TV ads and created viral videos against the president, much to his ire.

Kellyanne Conway and George Conway stepped back from public life last month “to devote more time to family matters.” The film was made prior to that decision.

“Unfit,” directed by Dan Partland, was made in consultation with the Duty to Warn Coalition, an organization of mental health professionals and others who say Trump is unfit to be president.

The film is currently available via video-on-demand and streaming services.

