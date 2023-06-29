George Conway Picks Apart Trump’s Newest Excuse: ‘I Think He’s Run Out Of Lies’

Conservative attorney George Conway says Donald Trump’s latest excuse shows he has “no defense” in the classified documents case.

“We’ve been watching this now since last August, and they have yet to come up with a coherent factual or legal defense to these charges,” Conway told CNN Wednesday. “And the reason is because he did it. He did it, and it was illegal.”

Advertisement

Conway added, “There is just no argument that he has, and that’s why you see him cycling and flailing about. I think he’s run out of lies.”

In a damning 2021 audio recording aired by CNN on Monday, Trump can be heard telling book researchers about “highly confidential” documents from the Defense Department in his possession after leaving the White House.

The former president told reporters Tuesday he didn’t really have any classified documents at all, and he was pretending to have them. “It was bravado,” he told Semafor and ABC News. “I was talking and just holding up papers and talking about them, but I had no documents. I didn’t have any documents.”

He has offered a mishmash of at-times contradictory explanations since the FBI raided his Florida Mar-a-Lago club in August. The FBI retrieved sensitive government materials that federal prosecutors say Trump refused to return despite multiple requests and a subpoena.

Advertisement

Trump has claimed that the FBI planted the documents, that he had automatically declassified anything he took from the White House, that he could declassify documents just “by thinking about it,” and that he didn’t have any documents at all.

Trump was indicted this month on 37 felony counts in the case. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.