Twitter Users Mock George Santos For Demanding Biden's Impeachment

Many Republicans ― like Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert ― are trying to score political points by arguing that Joe Biden should be impeached.
And so is one member of Congress who should probably sit this one out: George Santos (R-N.Y.).
On Tuesday, the indicted congressman took to Twitter, er, X, and posted the hashtag #ImpeachBidenNOW without exactly explaining what Biden has done to warrant the act.
Considering that Santos was indicted on 13 counts in May for allegedly embezzling money from his campaign, lying to Congress about his income and cheating his way into undeserved unemployment benefits, some people wondered if he was in any position to be calling for an indictment ― including Anna M. Kaplan, who is running to replace him in Congress.
She posted two tweets, the first of which offered some helpful advice ― “Sit this one out, George” ― while the second suggested that McCarthy expel Santos “instead of this partisan impeach inquiry.”
Others joined in on mocking Santos ― and some even brought receipts.