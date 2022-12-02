Teenager Shot While Campaigning For Sen. Raphael Warnock In Georgia

A 15-year-old boy was shot Thursday while campaigning for incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) ahead of the next week’s runoff election, police said.

In a statement published Friday, the Savannah Police Department said the teenager, who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg as a result of the attack, was transported to a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Police said the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Jimmy Paiz, shot the teenager through a closed door, when the latter approached the front entrance of the residence.

“At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated,” the statement said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Paiz, who was arrested at the residence, faces charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Last night, Warnock said he was “saddened” to hear of the shooting.

“I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery,” the senator said.

The state runoff election between Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker is set to take place Tuesday. The race will determine who will hold the Senate seat for the next six years.

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday campaigned alongside Warnock, emphasizing the importance of getting Democrats to 51 votes even though they have already secured control of the Senate.

“You have the power to determine the course of this country,” he told the crowd in Atlanta, according to Politico.