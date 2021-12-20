Shopping

Glossier Must-Haves For Glowing Winter Skin

From moisturizers to oils and face masks, Glossier's lineup can help keep your skin dewy and hydrated all season long.

From left to right: Glossier <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=glossierwinterskin-lourdesuribe-122021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fmoisturizing-moon-mask" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Moisturizing Moon Mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61bc965be4b01828d1edb569" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=glossierwinterskin-lourdesuribe-122021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fmoisturizing-moon-mask" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Moisturizing Moon Mask</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=glossierwinterskin-lourdesuribe-122021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fhaloscope" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Haloscope" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61bc965be4b01828d1edb569" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=glossierwinterskin-lourdesuribe-122021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fhaloscope" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Haloscope</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=glossierwinterskin-lourdesuribe-122021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fsuper-bounce" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Super Bounce " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61bc965be4b01828d1edb569" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=glossierwinterskin-lourdesuribe-122021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fsuper-bounce" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Super Bounce </a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=glossierwinterskin-lourdesuribe-122021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fpriming-moisturizer-rich" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Priming Moisturizer Rich" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61bc965be4b01828d1edb569" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=glossierwinterskin-lourdesuribe-122021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fpriming-moisturizer-rich" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Priming Moisturizer Rich</a>.
Glossier
From left to right: Glossier Moisturizing Moon Mask, Haloscope, Super Bounce and Priming Moisturizer Rich.

Between the icy-cold weather and the nonstop blast of radiators, winter is not exactly skin-friendly. As we head deeper into the cold-weather season, it’s imperative to up our skin care game in an effort to maintain healthy, moisturized skin. And that’s where cult-fave beauty brand Glossier comes to the rescue. Their lineup just so happens to include a variety of products that can help you keep that summer glow going year-round. So if you’re one of the few who are still skeptical of Glossier’s products after all these years, this is the perfect opportunity to give them a go.

Common winter skin woes include but are not limited to: dry skin, cracked lips, flaky scalps, breakouts, dullness and more. It’s a total drag every time. But even just a quick glance at Glossier’s ingredients lists makes it obvious that their popularity is not just a result of smart branding. Across the board, they use powerful botanical actives that drench your skin in healing, nourishing ingredients.

We’ve rounded up the ultimate list of Glossier must-haves for dewy, healthy, glowy and hydrated winter skin. Add a few to your Christmas list, pop them in a loved one’s stocking and keep them handy as we traverse down the long winter road.

Glossier
A soothing serum
Silky smooth and absorbent, Glossier's Super Bounce is a hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 serum that refreshes the skin, leaving it soft and hydrated. It's a must for anyone dipping their toes into the world of serums for the first time as well as skin care veterans looking to add a burst of hydration.

Get it from Glossier for $28.
Glossier
A healing universal balm
There's a reason that Glossier's Balm Dot Com is a cult-fave. It's a wildly hydrating lip balm that happens to be jam-packed with antioxidants and emollients. Just what your dry, chafed lips and skin need during the dark mid-winter. Use as an all-purpose skin salve or enjoy one of the many tinted options for a bit of shine and glimmer. Either way, your lips will thank you.

Get it from Glossier for $12.
Glossier
A moisturizing mask
Hydrating masks are a must during the dry winter months, and few get the job done quite like Glossier's Moisturizing Moon Mask. It's made with sweet almond oil, squalane and hyaluronic acid to soothe, calm and nourish the skin. Pro tip: Pop it in the fridge for an even more refreshing experience.

Get it from Glossier for $22.
Glossier
A glimmering bronzer cream
Cling to your summer skin with Glossier's Solar Paint, a radiant bronzer crème. Its weightless formulation gives you a beautiful glow thanks to light-reflecting pearls that keep your shine looking natural. A doe-foot applicator makes it easy to use, while the gel crème is infused with an emulsion of plant oils and extracts that hydrate and nourish your skin.

Get it from Glossier for $20.
Glossier
A deeply moisturizing cream
This intensely moisturizing cream feels like an absolute dream. Shea and murumuru butters melt into the skin as ceramides and fatty acids work overtime to strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier. Glossier's Priming Moisturizer Rich calms redness and helps to smooth out texture, leaving you with happy, soothed, dewy and balanced skin.

Get it from Glossier for $35.
Glossier
A hydrating oil-blend serum
Glossier's Futuredew serum has everything you love about nourishing, healing oils without leaving skin feeling greasy. This oil-serum hybrid gives a dewy, glowing finish thanks to powerful plant-based extracts. It's the easiest way to look fresh all winter long, just use it as your final skin care step before you begin to apply makeup.

Get it from Glossier for $24.
Glossier
A body oil
Give your body the glow it deserves this winter with Glossier's Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist. The neroli scent is delicious and the oil itself is a hydrating, sumptuous and luxurious moisturizer that doesn't feel sticky or greasy. It couldn't be more luxurious.

Get it from Glossier for $28.
Glossier
A nightly retinoid
Unlike many traditional retinols, Glossier's Universal Retinol nourishes the skin while also helping to improve its look and texture thanks to a unique blend of pure retinol and sunflower seed fatty acids. This way, you get all the traditional benefits of retinol without the dryness and irritation. What you're left with is smooth, healthy and glowing skin.

Get it from Glossier for $35.
Glossier
A dewy highlighter
Glossier's Haloscope is a crystal-infused highlighter that gives skin a dewy look while also conditioning and hydrating the skin. The solid, oil-based inner core is made from vitamin-rich moisturizers that provide a highly coveted glow, while the stick application makes it a breeze to use.

Get it from Glossier for $22.
