A conservative group opposed to Donald Trump’s 2024 White House bid has decided to taunt the former president with a video that praises his onetime vice president, Mike Pence.
The secondslong video, released Friday by Republican Voters Against Trump, is titled “Mike Pence Is Putting Country Over Party.”
It shows footage of Pence’s recent Fox News interview where he declined to endorse Trump this time around. The ad ends with the tagline “Mike Pence is putting country over party, and we will too.”
The video will play digitally for one week in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and be accompanied by billboards in cities like Phoenix, Atlanta, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.
You can see the ad below:
Based on early reactions, the video is making an impact.
Although Pence dutifully supported Trump during his presidency, their relationship fell apart after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection because Pence refused to block the certification of votes for the 2020 election winner, Joe Biden.
The fact that Trump didn’t disavow Jan. 6 rioters’ chants of “hang Mike Pence” may have been a factor as well.