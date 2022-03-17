Cats get a reputation for being independent creatures capable of fending for themselves, especially when it comes to grooming. While this might be true in a lot of ways, most cats will need some form of assisted grooming in their lifetimes, especially if you want them to maintain optimal health.

According to Whitney Bullock, a certified feline master groomer and owner of The Charleston Cat Groomer, cat grooming is all about preventing further issues from occurring.

“Regular grooming prevents matting, pelting, excessive shedding and hairballs, along with just making the cat look and feel better,” Bullock told HuffPost.

This is especially the case for longer-hair cat breeds like Persians, Maine Coons and Ragdolls. Although they have been specifically bred for long, luxurious coats, their tongues have not ― and this means assisted grooming is a must.

Maria Drechsel, lead groomer and owner of Calgary’s Fabulous Feline Grooming, added that all cats become seniors eventually and by getting them accustomed to an at-home grooming routine now, you can reduce the potential for stress later on down the road.

“Like humans, cats get older and tend not to be able to do as much. They may not be able to reach certain areas to groom themselves. Their skin and hair also changes and they can become more prone to matting and grease buildup,” Drechsel said.

Bullock and Drechsel said that at-home grooming routines should include daily brushing and, for more high-maintenance breeds, eye cleaning about twice a day. If you notice your cat is smelling, has debris buildup or litter remnants on their coat, you may want to consider a bath.

It’s important to note that if you are an untrained professional, you should never attempt to cut or shave a cat’s fur and always visit a grooming professional or veterinarian, especially for severe instances of matting.

Whether you’re in between grooming sessions, want to maintain your cat’s health or want to start a grooming routine at home, our experts weighed in below on some of the products you should have on hand to keep your cat looking and feeling fine.

