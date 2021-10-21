Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her Son Said 'The Sweetest Thing' About Her Goop Vibrator

Gwyneth Paltrow’s sex-toy merch now has her teenage son’s approval. (Watch the video below.)

On “Ellen” Wednesday, host Ellen DeGeneres teased the Goop founder by pulling out one of the company’s vibrators.

“Can you show that on TV?” Paltrow asked, prompting DeGeneres to wave it quickly one more time.

DeGeneres asked how Paltrow’s son Moses, 15, “feels about things like this that you’re selling.”

The proud mom replied that she wanted to tell the host “the sweetest thing”:

“A few months ago, he said, ‘Mom, I was really embarrassed for a minute that Goop sold vibrators and then I realized like no, this is great. You’re making people feel not embarrassed to buy something and that’s great. You’re a feminist.’”

Paltrow said she thanked Moses.

“I”m sure he’s still embarrassed, but at least he’s putting a good spin on it,” she said.

The Oscar-winning actor appeared on “Ellen” to promote her “Sex, Love & goop” reality show on Netflix, but not everyone is loving her marketing techniques. The “Iron Man” star has been accused of making product claims that aren’t backed by research.