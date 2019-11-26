The dating star proved to be a dancing champ, too.

Hannah Brown of “The Bachelorette” won Season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday with pro partner Alan Bersten.

The pair secured the Mirrorball trophy, over Kel Mitchell of Nickelodeon’s “All That” and pro Witney Carson in second place; Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony and pro Sasha Farber in third; and country singer Lauren Alaina and pro Gleb Savchenko in fourth.

The season was marked by controversy when former White House press secretary Sean Spicer joined the competition. He was eliminated earlier this month after surviving several rounds, despite earning little love from the judges.

Brown made other reality show news on Monday as well. In a teaser shown during “DWTS,” new “Bachelor” lead Peter Weber asked Brown to join the dating competition. Weber had finished third earlier this year on Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” in which the two had sex four times in a windmill on their fantasy date.

Here are Brown and Savchenko’s two dances from the finale ― a Viennese waltz to Taylor Swift’s “Lover” and a freestyle to “Girl On Fire” by Alicia Keys and “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani.