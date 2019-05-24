The 7-foot-3-inch Mayhew, who originated the role of Chewbacca in the hit space opera movie franchise, died at age 74 in April.

Ford described his fellow actor, who he’d known for more than 30 years, as a “really sweet man, nice man” who he said had endured “a hard time physically” due to living with Marfan syndrome.

“It was really hard for him to do what he did for us, what he did for all of us,” Ford continued. “And he did it with real dignity and class. He was a really neat guy.”

“I miss him,” Ford added.

