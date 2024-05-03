PoliticsTexasHenry Cuellar

DOJ Set To Indict Rep. Henry Cuellar On Federal Charges

"Let me be clear, I'm running for reelection and will win this November," Cuellar said in a statement affirming his innocence.
Daniel Marans
By 

Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) is seen outside a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Tom Williams/Getty Images

The Department of Justice is set to indict Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Friday, more than two years after the federal law enforcement agency raided his home in Laredo, Texas.

The nature of the charges was not immediately clear, but the January 2022 raid was conducted as part of a probe into the activities of the government of Azerbaijan and U.S. businesspeople.

Cuellar responded defiantly to the forthcoming indictment, which was first reported by NBC News.

“I want to be clear that both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations,” he said in a statement that his office posted on X. “Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas.”

“Let me be clear, I’m running for reelection and will win this November,” he added.

This story is developing. Please return for updates.

